Strs Ohio Has $707,000 Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of QAD worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $217,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $96,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,296,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,028,818.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,170 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,290,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,782,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,431 in the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,969. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.