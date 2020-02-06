Strs Ohio Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,680. The company has a market capitalization of $630.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.47. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

