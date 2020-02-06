Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,249. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $956.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

