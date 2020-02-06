Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cutera were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 4,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,908. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

