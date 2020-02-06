Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cutera were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 4,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,908. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit