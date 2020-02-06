Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $103,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

