Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $109.13 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $109,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boston Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 211,349 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Boston Properties by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.36. 35,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,774. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,700 shares of company stock worth $25,103,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

