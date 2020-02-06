Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 45,130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cummins worth $114,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.

CMI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

