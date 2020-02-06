Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,294,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,220,704. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

