Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Down 11.9%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.89, 766,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 437,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 1,916.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.