Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.77, 111,904 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.