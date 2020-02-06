Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 84480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Sunniva Company Profile (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

