TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.05 and last traded at $127.74, 3,326,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,380,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

