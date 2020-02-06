Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 720,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

