TEAM (TokenStars) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $148,324.00 and $7,056.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

