Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 949,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,369. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock worth $612,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

