Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.26 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.36 EPS.

TENB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 618,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,895,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

