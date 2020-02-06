Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

TS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,833. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $2,542,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.