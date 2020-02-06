The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

