Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

