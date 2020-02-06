Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million.

Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 298,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUES shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

