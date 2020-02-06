Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Shares Down 38.5%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) shares fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Typhoon Exploration Company Profile (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Typhoon Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Typhoon Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit