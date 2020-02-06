Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Shares Down 38.5%

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) shares fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Typhoon Exploration Company Profile (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

