Unilever (ULVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/3/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/27/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/24/2020 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,450 ($58.54).
- 1/22/2020 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,350 ($70.38).
- 1/20/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,850 ($63.80).
- 1/9/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,695.50 ($61.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,696.54. Unilever plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.57%.
