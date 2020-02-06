ValuEngine Downgrades Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Sell

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 37,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.51. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

