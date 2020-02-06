ValuEngine Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,205. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.43. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.