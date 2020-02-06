ValuEngine Lowers Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Sell

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LNVGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 21,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

