Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,502,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.22 and a 12 month high of $105.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

