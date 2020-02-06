Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00054067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $11.34 million and $3,306.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

