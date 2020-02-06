Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,200 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 174,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

