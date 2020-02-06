Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,345. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

