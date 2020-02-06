Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,600 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Agilysys worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 0.10. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Sidoti increased their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

