Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.31. 20,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,609. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

