Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGM traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $73.30. 1,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

