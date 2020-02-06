Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $554,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 21.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,587. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.