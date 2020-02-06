Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 162,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 in the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

