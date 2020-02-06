Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,200 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75,976.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.