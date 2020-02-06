Visa (NYSE:V) Getting Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of V traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.04. 6,999,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. Visa has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

