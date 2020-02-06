Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,133.76

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,133.76 and traded as low as $1,010.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 23,015 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,133.41. The company has a market cap of $483.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.51.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

