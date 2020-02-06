Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 20,263 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27.

In other Vulcan Energy news, insider Gavin Rezos purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,520.00 ($18,808.51).

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Løkken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects covering approximately 787 square kilometers of area in the Trondheim region, Norway.

