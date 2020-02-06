WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $838,585.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Bancor Network and Upbit. WAX has a market cap of $28.83 million and $838,585.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,610,323,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,437,201 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bithumb and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

