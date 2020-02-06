WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

