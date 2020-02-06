Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $500.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $511.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $522.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $335.22 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.