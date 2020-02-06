Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

