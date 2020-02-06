Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.22-$5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,739. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

