World Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,214 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 921,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 290,715 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 869,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 344,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

