World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 18,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,390. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

