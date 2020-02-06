World Asset Management Inc Has $208,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.51. 54,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,619. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

