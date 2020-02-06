World Asset Management Inc Has $214,000 Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.22. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $165.26.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

