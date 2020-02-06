World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 45,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

