World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 328,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

