World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,461 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,321. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

